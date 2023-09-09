Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,689,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35,845.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $1,613,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $137.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

