Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 3,492 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 243,115.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,405,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $419,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,617 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $248.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.44 and a 200-day moving average of $218.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $313.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,315 shares of company stock worth $15,034,135 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.77.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

