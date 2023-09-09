Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

SPDW opened at $31.74 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

