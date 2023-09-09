Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $6.84 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,922 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $185.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

