Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 2,781 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,641,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 37.3% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 115,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,044,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.62.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $328.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

