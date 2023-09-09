Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 43,922 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,922 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $185.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

