Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 101,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of EWW stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $43.78 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

