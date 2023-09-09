Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 4,302 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $257.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.45.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

