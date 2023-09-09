Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 289.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 28,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $278.50 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $286.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.