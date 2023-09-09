Global Medical REIT Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Global Medical REIT has a payout ratio of 2,100.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 227.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

