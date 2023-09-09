Globeflex Capital L P Buys 3,072 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $4,152,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $312.65 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.65 and a twelve month high of $323.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.76 and its 200 day moving average is $285.71.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.16%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 32,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.23, for a total value of $10,013,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,729 shares in the company, valued at $53,758,446.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,815 shares of company stock valued at $22,153,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.60.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

