Globeflex Capital L P Buys New Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ST. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST opened at $37.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

