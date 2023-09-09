Globeflex Capital L P Grows Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1,964.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,873 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,234,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,085,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,234,173.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,780 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.91.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $153.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.89 and a 200-day moving average of $139.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

