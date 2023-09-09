Globeflex Capital L P Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $62.68 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $738,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,895 shares of company stock worth $3,408,827 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Further Reading

