Globeflex Capital L P Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,989,364,000 after buying an additional 510,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,744,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,985,000 after buying an additional 994,643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after buying an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 2.0 %

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.