Globeflex Capital L P Takes $3.96 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 248,455 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 871.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 182,915 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,112.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,973,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after buying an additional 1,810,638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,682.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 441,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 417,030 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 45,067 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPE opened at $17.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,758.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,758.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 454,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,919. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

