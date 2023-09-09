Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Gracell Biotechnologies from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

NASDAQ GRCL opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -1.38. Gracell Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRCL. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $4,391,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,343,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 1,421,892 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,153,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 1,190,807 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,810,000. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 584,769 shares in the last quarter.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

