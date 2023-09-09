Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GPP

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

Green Plains Partners stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03. The company has a market cap of $308.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 14,458.89% and a net margin of 47.43%.

Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 81.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.