GSK (LON:GSK) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,700 ($21.47) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($19.89) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($17.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.42) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,450 ($18.31) to GBX 1,390 ($17.55) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.47) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,560 ($19.70).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,444.20 ($18.24) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,367.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,407.65. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,609 ($20.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,137.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,409.45%.

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.19) per share, with a total value of £86,400 ($109,118.46). In other GSK news, insider Hal Barron sold 19,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,462 ($43.72), for a total transaction of £673,220.52 ($850,240.62). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 6,000 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.19) per share, with a total value of £86,400 ($109,118.46). Insiders have purchased a total of 6,018 shares of company stock valued at $8,664,147 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

