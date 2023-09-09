Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.
Guidewire Software Stock Performance
NYSE GWRE opened at $94.17 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $95.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.81.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,799.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $539,449.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,373,578.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,799.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $941,620 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.64.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWRE
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
