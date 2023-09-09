Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE GWRE opened at $94.17 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $95.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,799.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $539,449.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,373,578.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,799.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $941,620 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,839,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $381,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 513.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.64.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

