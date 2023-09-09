Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $12.39. Approximately 14,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 44,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

HHRS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hammerhead Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hammerhead Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday.

Hammerhead Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.60.

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.37 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Hammerhead Energy in the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

