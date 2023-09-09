Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance
Shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock opened at C$40.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.32. Hammond Power Solutions has a 12-month low of C$11.20 and a 12-month high of C$46.44.
About Hammond Power Solutions
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hammond Power Solutions
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.