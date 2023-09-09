Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock opened at C$40.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.32. Hammond Power Solutions has a 12-month low of C$11.20 and a 12-month high of C$46.44.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, India, and internationally. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, standard electrical transformers, and wound magnetic products.

