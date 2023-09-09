Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,568 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH stock opened at $150.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.02. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

