Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys New Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,053 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. KBR accounts for about 1.1% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in KBR by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in KBR during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get KBR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,518,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Trading Down 0.4 %

KBR opened at $59.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KBR

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.