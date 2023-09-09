Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 20,472.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,819 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Coterra Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Coterra Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.29. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

