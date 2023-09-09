Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Makes New Investment in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 822.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 448,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 35.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 255,347 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the first quarter valued at $7,076,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,999,000 after purchasing an additional 120,906 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 914.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 117,041 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANDE shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Andersons Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $53.45.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 9,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $515,137.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,291 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,975.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 278,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,110,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 9,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $515,137.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,975.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,153 shares of company stock worth $7,033,450. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

