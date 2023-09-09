Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,509 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. SM Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,565,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 508,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 568,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,527 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 509,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after purchasing an additional 132,014 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SM opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 4.36.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 41.36%. The firm had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SM Energy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on SM Energy from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,189,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,404.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $249,759.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $1,189,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,404.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,923. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

