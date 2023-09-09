Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 43,610.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 308,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 615,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $216.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

