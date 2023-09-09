HAP Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 19,499 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,499 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.31.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $162.68 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

