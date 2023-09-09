HAP Trading LLC Invests $1.01 Million in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,172 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NATI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,426,000 after acquiring an additional 297,706 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,438,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,331,000 after acquiring an additional 156,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,098,000 after acquiring an additional 81,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,458 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,134,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $34.97 and a 1 year high of $59.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.49 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 10.37%. Analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 82.96%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

