HAP Trading LLC Sells 53,246 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

HAP Trading LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,246 shares during the quarter. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $9.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.19%. Analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

