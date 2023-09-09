HC Wainwright Raises Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Price Target to $28.00

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.23) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

OLMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial raised their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $482.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $13.33.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.24. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 998,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,605,056.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

