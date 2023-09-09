HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Versus Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.
NASDAQ:VS opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.96. Versus Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.
Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 116.79% and a negative net margin of 2,512.55%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Versus Systems will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Versus Systems Company Profile
Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.
