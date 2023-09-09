HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 185 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Williams Trading cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.28.

NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $97.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.55. The stock has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

