HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 401 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $221.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.47. The company has a market cap of $312.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

