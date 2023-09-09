HCR Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $298.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.73. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.