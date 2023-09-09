HCR Wealth Advisors Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $154.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.12 and a 200-day moving average of $158.06. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.98, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.38.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

