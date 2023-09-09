HCR Wealth Advisors Has $40.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $40,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,297,000. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 898.0% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 37,482 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,053.8% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $285.65 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
