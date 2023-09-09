HCR Wealth Advisors Has $7.22 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $94.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day moving average is $101.64. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2886 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

