HCR Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American States Water were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in American States Water by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in American States Water by 176.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,000 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,448 shares in the company, valued at $292,424.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AWR opened at $82.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.03. American States Water has a 52 week low of $77.91 and a 52 week high of $100.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $157.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.43%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

