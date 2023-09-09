HCR Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.30 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

