HCR Wealth Advisors Makes New $221,000 Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UAL. TheStreet upgraded United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

UAL stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

