HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 6,435 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 102.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910,411 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,965 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,306,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,467 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

