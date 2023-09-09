HCR Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $409.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $410.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $327.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

