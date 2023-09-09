HCR Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Public Storage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $273.66 on Friday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $266.01 and a twelve month high of $342.56. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.96 and a 200 day moving average of $289.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.50.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

