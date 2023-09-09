HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 1,459 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,092,654.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $62,912,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average of $65.94.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

