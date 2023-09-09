HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 4,517 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Snap were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 864,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 236,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 790,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 62,757 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $5,002,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $825,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Poppy Thorpe sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $45,125.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,240.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Poppy Thorpe sold 4,921 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $45,125.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,240.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 52,887 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $556,371.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,417,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,430,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,613,627 shares of company stock valued at $26,824,101. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNAP. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.41.

SNAP opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

