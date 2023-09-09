HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 634 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,815 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,437,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,607 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,036,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,548,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $122.72 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

