HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,462 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,197 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HDB. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

NYSE HDB traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,600. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The company has a market cap of $119.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.