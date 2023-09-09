Head to Head Analysis: Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) & Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) and Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Synlogic and Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic -6,573.82% -85.18% -63.40% Arcutis Biotherapeutics -2,837.94% -188.88% -79.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Synlogic and Arcutis Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic 0 0 3 0 3.00 Arcutis Biotherapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Synlogic presently has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1,276.81%. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $44.75, suggesting a potential upside of 503.10%. Given Synlogic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synlogic is more favorable than Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

47.2% of Synlogic shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Synlogic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Synlogic has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synlogic and Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic $1.18 million 26.74 -$66.15 million ($0.93) -0.49 Arcutis Biotherapeutics $3.69 million 123.97 -$311.46 million ($5.54) -1.34

Synlogic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcutis Biotherapeutics. Arcutis Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synlogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Synlogic beats Arcutis Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout. The company is also developing SYNB1891, an intratumorally administered synthetic biotic medicine to treat solid tumors and lymphoma. It has a collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. for the research and pre-clinical development of a synthetic biotic medicine for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. Synlogic, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing ARQ-154, a topical foam formulation of roflumilast for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis and scalp psoriasis; ARQ-252, a selective topical janus kinase type 1 inhibitor for hand eczema and vitiligo; ARQ-255, a topical formulation of ivarmacitinib designed to reach deeper into the skin in order to treat alopecia areata; and ARQ-234, a CD200R fusion protein for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as Arcutis, Inc. and changed its name to Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

